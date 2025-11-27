McAllen Salvation Army feeds thousands of Valley families for Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army in McAllen fed thousands of Rio Grande Valley families for Thanksgiving.

The event is one of the biggest of the year for the local non-profit.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army, located on North 23rd Street, had been working since 5 a.m., prepping turkey, sides, and desserts.

The team planned to serve at least 2,000 meals, thanks to the dozens of volunteers who showed up to help.

The Salvation Army says about 75 to 100 volunteers participated this year, helping with meal prep, food service and clean-up.

They assembled to-go plates and dine-in meals. Staff say, thanks to donations and sponsors, they're able to provide a similar number of meals as last Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving lunch was served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who needed a hot holiday meal was welcome.