McAllen therapy clinic expanding services for children with autism

Roberto Silva, Clinic Director of ABA Connect in Alamo, visited Channel 5 News to offer tips on preparing students with autism for the new school year.

ABA Connect is a clinic that serves families seeking quality behavior therapy for their children diagnosed with autism.

The Alamo clinic will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, It's located at 427 E Duranta Avenue in Alamo.

For more information, you can call 833-225-9393 or visit www.abaconnect.com.