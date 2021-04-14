McAllen to hold COVID-19 community vaccination clinic Friday

Credit: City of McAllen

McAllen to hold COVID-19 community clinic Friday The city of McAllen will host a first dose COVID-19 community clinic starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

The clinic aims to administer 2,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis, courtesy of Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Cantu and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.

Pre-registration for the clinic is not required. The clinic is open to anyone who qualify under the Texas guidelines.

To keep the clinic running more efficiently, officials ask that patients complete the Hidalgo County registration documents and take them to the clinic.

To download the forms, click here.

The mass vaccination event is a joint effort between the city of McAllen, Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Cantu, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres, McAllen Independent School District, and the Texas National Guard. Please note the following entrance directions:

Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center • Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center

Officials ask individuals to bring an ID and registration documents.