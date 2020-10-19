McAllen to host first public event since pandemic: Fiesta de Palmas

The City of McAllen announced Monday that they will be hosting their first public event since the pandemic began.

The Fiesta de Palmas will be held on Nov. 7 and 8 at the McAllen Convention Center and online.

In an effort to avoid large crowds, the event will be socially distanced and have virtual activities.

