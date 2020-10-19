McAllen to host first public event since pandemic: Fiesta de Palmas
The City of McAllen announced Monday that they will be hosting their first public event since the pandemic began.
The Fiesta de Palmas will be held on Nov. 7 and 8 at the McAllen Convention Center and online.
In an effort to avoid large crowds, the event will be socially distanced and have virtual activities.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New Treatments Save Lives
-
Retired insurance agent pledges $10,000 to Cameron County hospice organization
-
McAllen to host first public event since pandemic: Fiesta de Palmas
-
Rio Grande Regional Hospital using new machine to perform precise cardiovascular surgeries
-
"Sticks & Bones" Trail at Quinta Mazatlan opens