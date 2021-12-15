McAllen veterans host Christmas toy drive

A group of veterans in McAllen are showing their Christmas spirit by volunteering to help Santa get a jump start on toy distributions.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in McAllen hosted a toy giveaway for children up to 16-years-old. Officials say over 50 toys were gifted to children.

Veteran Stephen Valdez says the organization strives to help families in need in their community.

"We picked this neighborhood because early on, I did a collaboration with McAllen Housing Authority," Valdez said. "I asked them which would be the neediest of the housing projects here."

Watch the video above for the full story.