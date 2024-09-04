Medical Breakthroughs: New treatment to help block allergic reactions

If you or your child have a food allergy, you know how terrifying and exhausting it can be.

Always being aware of what ingredients are in the food you eat. EpiPens are a lifesaver, and now a new treatment may help block allergic reactions from happening.

Ellie Rubinfeld, 14, has to keep her eye on the ball when it comes to what she eats.

"I can't have eggs, peanuts, tree nuts and sesame," Ellie said.

Ellie had her first allergic reaction as an infant.

"She had her first taste of formula. She broke out in a full baby body rash," Ellie's mom, Andrea Rubinfeld, said.

Ellie's grown up cautious.

"You're warned all the time, you know, don't eat this, don't eat that. Like, it's for your own good, it's for your safety," Ellie said.

She was one of the first to try a new approach.

Pediatric Allergist Robert Wood led a clinical trial on Omalizumab, an already FDA approved drug for asthma and other allergies, and found that this drug also limits the reactions in people who have multiple food allergies.

"This thankfully is a non-specific. It blocks all foods equally," Wood said.

After bi-weekly or monthly injections, almost 70 percent were able to tolerate two and a half peanuts and a majority were able to tolerate 15 peanuts.

It doesn't sound like much, but when a sliver of one single peanut could cause a deadly reaction, this drug could be lifesaving.

"[Ellie] came out of that study with a changed life. She was able to tolerate the foods that she went into the study allergic to," Woods said.

And hopefully one day, Ellie will be able to eat whatever she wants without fear.

"I'd want to eat an omelet. I have a lot of friends who like omelets, and I'd like to try one," Ellie said.

The study also found Omalizumab helped in blocking reactions to not only peanuts, but to milk, eggs, wheat, cashews, walnuts and hazelnuts.

Omalizumab is also considered unique as it is safe for children as young as one-year-old.

Currently, there is only one additional FDA approved treatment for food allergy. It's an oral immunotherapy that is approved only for peanut allergies in children four to 17 years of age.