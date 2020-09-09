Medical officials bid farewell to military nurses

For 86 military nurses, their end of deployment and end of assistance in the Rio Grande Valley ended on Wednesday.

Doug Colburn, chief operating officer for South Texas Health Systems in McAllen said these nurses were extremely important for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

"They really relieved the staff that had been fighting for months with this covid situation and provided us some additional staffing not just on nursing but in pharmacy, the emergency department and laboratory they assisted as well as other departments," Colburg said.

