Members of McAllen auto theft ring identified

Four people were arrested on auto theft charges in connection with an auto theft ring with ties to Mexico, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The individuals were identified as Jose Tapia Chavez, Anahi Naidaly Reyna, Isaias Hernandez and Andrew Jimenez.

In a news release, McAllen police spokesperson Olivia Lopez said the four suspects are also facing additional charges related to an ongoing investigation and are believed to be involved in an auto theft ring with ties to Mexico.

"The McAllen Police Department will continue to combine its efforts with local, state and federal agencies to further resolve these crimes and secure the arrest of the persons involved," Lopez said.

Anyone with any information about the auto theft is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.