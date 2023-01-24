Mennonite builders expand refuge space at La Posada shelter in San Benito

Work to expand the La Posada Providencia migrant shelter in San Benito started last year, and now a religious group is lending a helping hand.

The work is being done for free by a group of people 2,000 miles away from home.

"We don't really seek a reputation, we just want to seek people in need,” a volunteer said.

The group is largely composed of Mennonites, people who have different custom, and different ways of dressing.

Some of the volunteers are with the Amish community.

“This gets me out,” Lorraine Horst said. “I can help other people, and I can see the country."

The expansion at La Posada Providencia will add these three buildings to the shelter grounds.

The center takes in migrants for long stays, and offers services. They’re currently out of room to house any more migrants.

“It's going to double our ministry here, Deaconess Cindy Andrade Johnson with La Posada Providencia said. “We're serving about 28 people. We're going to be able to serve about 50 people."

Much of the supplies are paid for through the Mennonite Disaster Service. Their goal in being here is to help others over these next two weeks, and see a new place.

The work at La Posada Providencia is nearly complete.