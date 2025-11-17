Mercedes after-school program offers free meals, tutoring

Parents looking for some help and support with their kids now have an option in Mercedes.

An after-school program is providing kids with meals and tutoring for free.

Jayden Sanchez just met Denisse Adame a couple of weeks ago, but she's becoming someone he looks forward to seeing every day.

Adame is the CEO of Sencia Serving Smiles, but for the 9-year-old, she is an adult who teaches and plays with him.

Parents like Jayden's stepfather, Erin Benavides, got a chance to stay and observe the activities students do together.

"It eases my mind. I can be more at peace knowing that he is safe here, and I can be here seeing him draw," Benavides said. "At the house he doesn't get out much, there's not much space to play."

Benavides says he has noticed a positive change in his son Jayden already.

"He likes it here the most. At school, there's a lot of change, he's been a little more friendly," Benavides said.

Sencia Serving Smiles is a non-profit organization in Mercedes. They offer after-school programs for kids up to 18 years old.

Kids get homemade meals and help with their homework, seven days a week, within a two-hour window on weekdays and an hour during weekends at no cost to parents.

"I get kids that come from Donna, kids that come from here, like Weslaco, I think I have one from Alamo, and I'll learn that the Valley needs help. The Valley needs more centers like this," Adame said.

Sencia Serving Smiles is part of the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which provides funds to cover some expenses.

"It is a food program that we operate here that is just for the food. It doesn't count for the whole operation or the assistance of the homework and all that," Adame said.

The non-profit officially started a few weeks ago. It's been relying on donations while they get some reimbursements from the federal government.

Due to their current space, they can only help around 25 kids a day, but Adame says they plan to expand in the future.

"There's no waitlist. We tend to rotate them. I do let the parents know if there's more kids coming in, let's give them the chance to come in," Adame said.

This way, more parents can get a helping hand with their children's education.

Sencia Serving Smiles is located at 1006 West 1st Street in Mercedes. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Watch the video above for the full story.