Mercedes Inmates Housed in Weslaco City Jail

WESLACO – They were arrested in one city and jailed in another.

We reached out to the Mercedes police chief multiple times on Wednesday to ask about the people taken into custody during Tuesday night’s rowdy city council meeting in Mercedes.

We're still waiting to hear back.

The interaction between an officer and people outside the meeting as he loads a man into a police unit, has us asking even more questions.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS found a document from an August 20th Weslaco Commission meeting discussing an agreement for Weslaco to house Mercedes jail inmates for 54 dollars a day: the bare minimum to cover their cost of care.

