Mercedes ISD special education teacher arrested, accused of injury to a child

A Mercedes High School special education teacher was arrested Wednesday at her home in Weslaco.

Maria Luisa Espino was charged with injury to a child.

Police say the incident happened during school hours and confirmed the student received injuries.

Espino's bond was set at $5,000. She has since been released, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

A spokesperson for the district said it could not comment on the current allegations against a school employee.

Read the entire school district's statement below from Superintendent Carolyn A. Mendiola:

"The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District's top priority. All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. Mercedes Police Department are currently investigating the incident, due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee."