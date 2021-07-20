Mercedes MMA fighter to compete in Ultimate Fighter

MCALLEN, Texas -- Season 29 of the Ultimate Fighter returns tomorrow.

One Mercedes native will be one of 16 fighters trying to win it all.

Gilbert Urbina enters the Ultimate Fighter with a 6-1-0 record.

The show consists of eight welterweight and eight middleweight fighters.

One fighter from each weight class can win it all earning a professional UFC contract.

Urbina usually fights competitively at 170.

But this Weslaco East alum won't have to cut as much weight.

He's entering the show at around 185 pounds.

Urbina comes from a strong fighting background. Two of his older brothers fought in different seasons of the show.

For the Urbina family, maybe third time's a charm.