Mercedes, Region One partner to help train aspiring teachers

The Mercedes Independent School District and Region One are teaming up to train aspiring teachers.

The program allows incoming Mercedes ISD teachers to gain experience in the classroom, while they earn their teaching certificate.

The goal is to better prepare new teachers and support campuses with instructional assistance.

"One of the skills they are going to gain is planning and preparation. They are also going to gain first-hand experience on how to run a classroom, as well as execute instructional practices," Region One Educator Preparation Administrator Marissa Falcon said.

The teacher residency program is paid. About 10 people have already enrolled in the one-year program.