Mexican consulate offers travel tips for Thanksgiving

The Mexican consulate is advising those visiting family in Mexico over the holidays to be prepared before the trip.

The consulate is reminding families to carry valid I.D.s. That includes either a Mexican, consular I.D., or a Mexican voter I.D. card.

Expect to also see more Mexican federal officers and military officers patrolling major highways.

American citizens traveling to the interior of Mexico will need proper permits. They can be obtained at international bridges on Mexico’s side of the border.

More information is available online in English and in Spanish.