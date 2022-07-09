Mexican Doctor Says Resources Slow in Reaching Towns around Mexico City

BROWNSVILLE – The aftermath of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked Mexico is far-reaching.

Dr. Angel Hernandez from Puebla told CHANNEL 5 NEWS he's been helping people in some of the less heard about towns on the outskirts of Mexico City.

"I've been to three areas where 90 percent of homes were destroyed by the earthquake,” he said.

People there need food and something to sleep on, Hernandez said. He added hundreds of people are trying to survive day by day.

"It's been four days without any kind of help in those areas. Some towns closer to the city have gotten help, but even then it took two days,” he said.

Dr. Hernandez said having no cell phone service has prevented people there from calling for help.

"We need construction material, cement, metal rods and we need medicines - that's important," Hernandez said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the Red Cross in the Rio Grande Valley. Volunteer coordinator Rosie Gomez said they are awaiting clearance from the Mexican government to send volunteers into Mexico to help.

The Red Cross in Mexico, the Cruz Roja, is currently working with what they have and assessing the needs in and around Mexico City.

"We need to make sure everything is stabilized and go in there and do damage assessment," Gomez said.

She said resources in the Valley are being spread thin as donations and volunteers are continue being distributed for Hurricane Harvey, Jose and Maria relief efforts.

"We get a team of volunteers that go in and assess the area. They go road by road in our vehicles and make sure (they know what) was damaged, who was affected," she said.

Gomez said since the Red Cross has to pay for added costs to export goods into Mexico, the best way people here in the Valley can help immediately is by donating money to the Red Cross, and dedicating their donation specifically to the disaster they'd like to help with.