Mexico's president visits flood victims in Reynosa

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo spent time in Reynosa on Friday to meet with flood victims.

Sheinbaum said she wanted to talk to the people about the government aid they can expect. She also walked through crowded neighborhood streets.

Sheinbaum then headed to Matamoros for the groundbreaking of a housing project.

