Mexico's president visits flood victims in Reynosa
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo spent time in Reynosa on Friday to meet with flood victims.
Sheinbaum said she wanted to talk to the people about the government aid they can expect. She also walked through crowded neighborhood streets.
Sheinbaum then headed to Matamoros for the groundbreaking of a housing project.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Donna North High School students open animal clinic program that offers affordable...
-
Passengers in aircraft that made emergency landing in Edinburg speak out
-
Three juveniles arrested in connection with two aggravated robberies in Harlingen
-
Harlingen mom accuses elementary P.E. teacher of injuring her child
-
Residents near Sullivan City express concerns of heavy flood impact
Sports Video
-
Angelo Cabral stays undefeated on the mound as UTRGV wins in return...
-
McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state...
-
Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College
-
UTRGV baseball set to return home this Friday after 10-game road trip