Miércoles 21 de Mayo: Lluvias parciales, temperaturas en los 95s
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave following DWI arrest
-
Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Late thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
Mercedes ISD approves consolidation plan as community reacts to superintendent's arrest
-
Rio Grande City man arrested following theft of Pokémon card worth $1,800
-
Pilots receiving training at Naval Air Station Kingsville
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns soccer set for season opener this Saturday
-
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
-
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
-
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
-
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg