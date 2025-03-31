Micah Parsons brings his Lions Den Youth Camp to Mcallen

McAllen, TX -- More than 400 campers from across the valley came out to McAllen on Sunday morning.

Each eager for the chance to hit the football field and learn from one of the best in the game.

“I think the special part is reaching parts of Texas I never knew existed. Experiencing and embracing the culture of Texas, the communities, the kids. Understanding they might not be able to come to Dallas but to be here with them it really means a lot to me,” Said Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons.