Michigan man sentenced to 60 years after 6-month-old son found dead in Donna motel

Seneca Allen Booker. Photo via Donna Police Department.

A man was found guilty in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son, Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Seneca Allen Booker was found guilty on charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 2023 death.

Booker was also facing a capital murder charge but was found not guilty, Palacios said on Tuesday, adding that Booker was sentenced to 60 years for each count.

Booker was arrested in June 2023 after confessing to killing his 6-month-old son, who was found unresponsive at the Dolphin Motel in Donna. The infant was declared dead at Knapp Medical Center.

Preliminary autopsy results showed the baby died from multiple hits to the head.

Booker's sentences will run concurrently, Palacios added.