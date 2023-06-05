18-year-old officially charged with capital murder in infant son's death

An 18-year-old has officially been charged with capital murder and given a $500,000 bond in the death of his 6-month-old baby.

Seneca Allen Booker was arraigned on Sunday after confessing to the murder.

Preliminary autopsy results showed the baby died from multiple hits to the head. Investigators are still waiting for the full report.

The infant was found unresponsive on June 2 at the Dolphin Motel in Donna. The baby was declared deceased at Knapp Medical Center.

Donna police spokesperson Sgt. Adrian Hooks said the teen had been staying at the motel and the mother was not present during the incident but has been cooperating with authorities. No charges are expected against her.