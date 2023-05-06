Migrants continue being dropped off at Brownsville bus station

Crews with Channel 5 News captured on Friday several migrants that are continuing to be dropped off at the bus station in downtown Brownsville.

A lot of the migrants crossing through the Brownsville area are being dropped off at the bus station by Border Patrol after they’ve been processed.

Many of the migrants said they’ve been contacting family and friends for assistance in a bus fare or a plane ticket to leave the city.

Watch the video above for the full story.