Migrants continue being dropped off at Brownsville bus station

5 hours 22 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, May 06 2023 May 6, 2023 May 06, 2023 5:34 PM May 06, 2023 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Crews with Channel 5 News captured on Friday several migrants that are continuing to be dropped off at the bus station in downtown Brownsville.

A lot of the migrants crossing through the Brownsville area are being dropped off at the bus station by Border Patrol after they’ve been processed. 

Many of the migrants said they’ve been contacting family and friends for assistance in a bus fare or a plane ticket to leave the city.

