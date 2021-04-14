Migrants struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine despite state officials saying citizenship not required

If you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, chances are the provider asked for a valid photo ID during the process, but what happens if you’re in the county without permission?

Though the Texas Department of State Health Services said citizenship is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, advocates say some places in the Rio Grande Valley are still asking for Social Security numbers or IDs.

Dani Marrero is part of the nonprofit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE); she said they’ve compiled a list of places that require health insurance or Social Security numbers.

According to DSHS, about 42% of the 16 and older population have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but advocates fear ID requirements hold people back.

LUPE is also concerned the requirements could also stop homeless, trans, or formerly incarcerated people from getting a vaccine.

If you have experienced issues getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you can reach out to LUPE at (956) 787-2233.