Mini Matt's set to open in Pharr after devastating fire

Matt's Cash and Carry is moving forward from the devastating fire at their Pharr store and is set to open a mini store.

It's part of the re-building process.

"We already have plans in place to get the building quoted and erected and going forward," said Issac Smith. "Everything's going to be brand new in the building. We still want to make it homey and feel like Matt's."

Matt's store was destroyed in a New Year's Day fire.