x

Cause of fire at Matt's Cash and Carry ruled undetermined

4 hours 25 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, February 09 2022 Feb 9, 2022 February 09, 2022 11:52 AM February 09, 2022 in News - Local

Authorities announced the official cause of the fire that destroyed a Pharr business was ruled “undetermined.”

Officials with the Pharr Fire Department said what sparked the fire that completely destroyed Matt’s Cash and Carry will likely never be known due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.

The business caught on fire on New Year’s Day and clean-up at the site is still underway.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days