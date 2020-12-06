Miss South Texas uses social media savvy to help overlooked nonprofits

Miss South Texas is using her social media savvy to help overlooked nonprofit organizations.

Victoria Hinojosa, 22, was crowned Miss South Texas earlier this year.

Hinojosa decided to use her platform to help overlooked nonprofit organizations. Hinojosa created her own organization, Victorious Angels, to help.

Victorious Angels helped Proyecto Desarrollo Humano in Peñitas provide students with school supplies.

"It holds a special place in my heart to just represent the area where I was born, where I was raised, where I went to school," Hinojosa said. "And then, to be able to give back and use my platform to continue to help other children."

