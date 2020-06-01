Missing 83-year-old woman with dementia found safe
UPDATE: Elvira Cavazos has been found and is now with family members, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
----
The Weslaco Police Department issued a silver alert Monday for a woman with dementia.
According to a tweet posted on the Wesalco police page, Elvira Cavazos, 83, was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wesalco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
**Silver Alert**— WeslacoPolice (@WeslacoPD) June 1, 2020
The missing person is 83 YO Elvira Cavazos, DOB: 8/27/1936, 5'3" 150 lbs, black curly hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with black pants. She has been diagnosed with Dementia. If you have any information, please call WPD at 956-968-8591. pic.twitter.com/vGs85YGCpX
