Missing 83-year-old woman with dementia found safe

UPDATE: Elvira Cavazos has been found and is now with family members, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

----

The Weslaco Police Department issued a silver alert Monday for a woman with dementia.

According to a tweet posted on the Wesalco police page, Elvira Cavazos, 83, was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wesalco Police Department at 956-968-8591.