Missing Brownsville man found in Mexico
A Brownsville man who was reported missing has been found in Mexico.
Brownsville police said 35-year-old Roberto Miguel Sosa has been located and is now with family. Sosa, who has mental disabilities, was last seen on July 29 in the area of Oasis Drive.
Brownsville police said they want to thank the community for reaching out and helping locate him.
