Missing Brownsville woman diagnosed with schizophrenia has been found

Maribel Arizmendi (photo courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department)

Maribel Arizmendi was found on Sunday, the Brownsville Police Department confirmed.

Previous article is below.

The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Police said 51-year-old Maribel Arizmendi may need assistance. She is described as 5'2 in height, 160 pounds, with long straight black hair and brown eyes. She may be possibly wearing green shorts or black leggings with white shoes.

Anyone with any information on Arizmendi's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.