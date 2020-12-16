Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act passes U.S. House

The Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act passed the U.S. House by voice vote on Wednesday.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, in 2018 as a companion bill to legislation backed by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, that passed the Senate.

It'll now head to President Donald J. Trump's desk to be signed into law.

The legislation will enhance the ability of local jurisdictions to record and report missing persons and unidentified remains found in South Texas and along the border of the U.S. and Mexico.

"Our communities along the border experience unfortunate consequences that reflect the perilous journey north from Central American countries,” said Hurd, who represents more of the U.S.-Mexico border than any other member of Congress.

The Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act will provide additional resources to Customs and Border Protection for rescue efforts and also reduce the burdens placed on state and local governments to identify people who died, according to Hurd.

"I am proud of our bipartisan work that will give families the peace of mind they deserve," Hurd said. "I urge the president to sign this bill into law swiftly.”

