Mission Animal Shelter holding free adoption event

Those looking for a furry friend will have a chance to provide a forever home for a pet.

The Mission Animal Shelter is holding “A Home for the Pawlidays,” a free adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 3 that starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The event, presented by the nonprofit Mission Pawsible, includes free microchipping, rabies vaccination and spaying and neutering.

The Mission Animal Shelter is located on 227 Abelino Farias Drive in Mission.