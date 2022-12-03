x

Mission Animal Shelter holding free adoption event

10 hours 37 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, December 03 2022 Dec 3, 2022 December 03, 2022 11:29 AM December 03, 2022 in News - Local

Those looking for a furry friend will have a chance to provide a forever home for a pet.

The Mission Animal Shelter is holding “A Home for the Pawlidays,” a free adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 3 that starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The event, presented by the nonprofit Mission Pawsible, includes free microchipping, rabies vaccination and spaying and neutering.

The Mission Animal Shelter is located on 227 Abelino Farias Drive in Mission. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days