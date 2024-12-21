Mission CISD implementing new weapons detection software
A new software designed to detect weapons is being installed at Mission CISD.
“It is embedded into the cameras, so that was a way for us because we did not have to purchase additional cameras for this pilot program,” Mission CISD Security Director Martin Castaneda said. “It was implemented as a consideration to a lot of recent events not only to the state of Texas, but in the country where school violence has been affecting the safety of students and staff.”
The district told Channel 5 News the software cost over $114,000 paid for with their general funds.
Castaneda said the new system is the future of school safety.
The software is expected to go live when Mission CISD students come back from Christmas break.
Watch the video above for the full story.
