Man accused of causing deadly 3-vehicle accident in San Juan granted new attorney

A man accused of causing a deadly accident in March 2024 while driving drunk was in court on Monday.

Carlos Garcia was granted a new attorney after his previous attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Garcia is being charged with the death of Roberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez died after being involved in a 3-vehicle accident in San Juan.

Authorities say Garcia was under the influence of alcohol and opiates, and court records show he had previous DWI charges.

He's due back in court in June.