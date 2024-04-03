San Juan police: Man charged in fatal road rage incident claims he was being chased

The man charged in a fatal San Juan crash claims he was being chased during what police described as a road rage incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Roberto Victor Sotullo was arrested and charged with collision involving death in connection with the fatal March 26 crash that killed 22-year-old Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the San Juan Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of State Highway 495 in reference to a major vehicle accident on March 26.

Upon arrival, officers saw two vehicles — a Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Terrain — with major damage.

The driver of the GMC Terrain, identified as Rodriguez, was found dead at the scene. The unidentified driver of the Silverado was hospitalized in critical condition

Sotullo was arrested on March 28 after an investigation revealed a third vehicle was involved in the crash.

The vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, was registered to Sotullo, the complaint stated.

Urbano said Sotullo was being chased by the unidentified driver of the Silverado and traveling at speeds of 109 miles per hour. Sotullo said he saw the Silverado crash into the Terrain and "was relieved and left home."

Sotullo said he knew an accident had occurred, and a person had died, but did not stop or call police, the complaint stated.

Sotullo remains jailed on a bond of $250,000.