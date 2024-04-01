Family of man killed in San Juan crash gather to honor his memory

The family of a San Juan man who died in a crash on Tuesday is honoring his memory.

Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez was on his way to pick up his wife from work when police say a white truck crashed head on into his SUV at the 300 block of West FM 495.

Roberto’s mother — Maribel Rodriguez — was emotional as she spoke with Channel 5 News about the loss of her 22-year-old son.

“I am dead inside, they killed my son,” Maribel said. “…It is the biggest pain you can feel. I don't wish it upon anyone.”

Maribel spoke during a Thursday memorial for her son at the crash site.

Fresh flowers and a wreath now mark the spot where Roberto’s truck landed.

On Thursday, the San Juan Police Department announced a man was arrested in connection with the crash.

The man was identified as the driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash.

Among those at Roberto’s memorial was his widow, Alondra Castillo.

The couple married only four months ago.

“I can't sleep, I feel like Robert is talking to me; I hear his voice in my head all the time,” Castillo said, adding that the couple planned to have children.

“I am destroyed… we wanted it but if it didn't happen,” Castillo said.

Castillo said the only thing keeping her going is the memory of her husband's smile, and her faith.

“Robert said bye with a smile, God is with me — and so is Robert at all times,”

The unidentified driver who police say crashed into Robert’s vehicle remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The man in custody in connection with the crash is set to be arraigned on Friday.

