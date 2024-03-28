Man in custody following fatal San Juan crash
A man is in custody following a fatal crash in San Juan, according to police.
The two-vehicle crash, which happened on Tuesday at the 300 block of West FM 495 at around 6:10 p.m., is now being investigated as a “road rage incident,” according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.
Through the investigation, police learned of a third vehicle that “played a significant role” in the crash.
The unidentified man in custody is “associated” with the third vehicle, and is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Sifuentes stated in a Thursday news release.
Police responded to the crash, where the driver of an SUV — identified as Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez of San Juan — was found dead at the scene. The unidentified driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized and is in critical condition, Sifuentes said.
READ MORE: Intoxication and racing may have contributed to fatal San Juan crash, police chief says
“The incident began as a road rage in the city of Alamo that led into the city of San Juan,” Sifuentes stated. “Initially it was believed racing played a factor, but after further investigation that has been discounted and reclassified as a road rage incident.”
The investigation remains active, the release added.
A GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of the family of Rodriguez. Click here to donate.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg to host the Special Olympics Spring Games
-
Pet of the Week: Lily the Lab
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD students, staff wear green to honor boy killed in Central...
-
Edinburg Junior Olympic Amateur Boxing event showcasing more than 400 youth boxers
-
San Juan launching health classes in city library