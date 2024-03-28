Man in custody following fatal San Juan crash

KRGV file photo of the fatal crash Tuesday, March 26 at the 300 block of West FM 495.

A man is in custody following a fatal crash in San Juan, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash, which happened on Tuesday at the 300 block of West FM 495 at around 6:10 p.m., is now being investigated as a “road rage incident,” according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Through the investigation, police learned of a third vehicle that “played a significant role” in the crash.

The unidentified man in custody is “associated” with the third vehicle, and is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Sifuentes stated in a Thursday news release.

Police responded to the crash, where the driver of an SUV — identified as Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez of San Juan — was found dead at the scene. The unidentified driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized and is in critical condition, Sifuentes said.

“The incident began as a road rage in the city of Alamo that led into the city of San Juan,” Sifuentes stated. “Initially it was believed racing played a factor, but after further investigation that has been discounted and reclassified as a road rage incident.”

The investigation remains active, the release added.

A GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of the family of Rodriguez. Click here to donate.