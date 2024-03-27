Intoxication and racing may have contributed to fatal San Juan crash, police chief says

New details were released in a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday in San Juan.

According to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes, intoxication and racing may have contributed to the crash.

Sifuentes stated it is too early in the investigation to determine if alcohol or other substances played a role in the crash.

Officers with the San Juan Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the 300 block of West FM 495 Tuesday at around 6:10 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed in San Juan crash, police investigating

According to a Wednesday news release from Sifuentes, the driver of an SUV — identified as Roberto Carlos Rios Rodriguez of San Juan — was found dead at the scene.

The unidentified driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash was unconscious, the release stated, adding that he was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

“Preliminary investigations by the San Juan Police Department suggest intoxication as a possible contributing factor to the collision,” Sifuentes stated in the release. “Additionally, the possibility of racing involvement has not been discounted. Our officers are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading up to this tragic event.”

Those with any information on the crash are urged to contact the San Juan Crime Stoppers at 956-283-8477 or the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400

A GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of the family of Rodriguez. Click here to donate.