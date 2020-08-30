Mission CISD student athletes, parents rally for fall sports

Parents and student athletes held a rally at the Mission Consolidated Independent School District administration building on Saturday, urging the school district not to cancel fall sports.

Holding signs that read "My child my choice" and "Let them play," the crowd wanted Mission CISD to start fall sports on schedule — despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Is it worth the risk for my child? Yes," said Jaime Barnett. "She's healthy. She understands what safety protocols are. She's been practicing and training, even through part of the pandemic when it was allowed."

Barnett said Mission CISD should provide students and parents with the option to play fall sports.

"All we want is for the school district to allow the parents to choose whether their kids return or not," Barnett said. That's all we want."

Mission CISD hasn't made a decision on fall sports yet. The school district sent a survey to the parents of student athletes last week.

A spokesperson for the school district said the superintendent will review the survey results as part of the decision-making process. Other factors in the decision-making process will include the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hidalgo County, which killed more than 600 people during the past month.

Mission CISD will start classes on Sept. 8.