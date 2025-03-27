Mission creating public improvement district for sale of Cimarron Country Club
The city of Mission is creating a public improvement district for the Cimarron Country Club.
During a Monday city council meeting, five people were appointed to the board that will oversee the district and decide if it'll create new taxes for residents in the Cimarron subdivision.
The district will also be in charge of fixing up the country club to sell to a new owner.
The city purchased the former country club in February.
READ MORE: City of Mission announces purchase of Cimarron Country Club
