Mission Firefighter Battling Cancer Granted Benefits
MISSION – A Mission firefighter diagnosed with cancer is now getting some help from the city he’s served for over two decades.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS first reported about Lt. Homer Salinas several weeks ago.
He was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year. When he applied for worker’s compensation, it was denied by the city’s insurer, Texas Municipal League.
