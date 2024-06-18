Mission firefighters and paramedics responding to more calls following transition

The Mission Fire Department is responding to around triple the number of calls they received at the beginning of the year.

The fire department is currently in its second month of fully integrating with the city’s EMS service.

Channel 5 News reporter Sarah Cervera and chief photojournalist Mark Vecchio tagged along with the fire department for a recent ride along.

Since April 11, the Mission Fire Department’s EMS team has responded to over 1,400 medical calls, or about 500 calls per month. Prior to the transition, the EMS service was answering about 100 to 200 calls per month.

“It's a little more of an increase,” Mission firefighter and paramedic Jose Trevino said. “Sometimes you are tired, you go to a lot of calls, and you are like man what am I here for today?’ And one of those calls you know you make a difference, it makes you feel good."

Trevino was one of the paramedics hired in preparation for the transition. The Mission Fire/EMS department has the minimum staff to operate all four mobile intensive care units, but they are stretched thin.

Currently, the city has 34 EMTs and 24 paramedics, and the city needs a total of 36 paramedics to give everyone fair shift changes.

Right now, some paramedics are working up to four back-to-back ambulance shifts.

“It's harder for paramedics right now, but they are sending people to school, they are hiring more new ones,” Trevino said.

The city's goal is to hire or train from within the department.

In May, the city agreed crews would rotate between working on a fire truck or an ambulance to give crews time to rest.

“I's important to avoid burnout for our guys because they are providing a high level of service for our citizens, a lot can happen during a 24-hour period,” Mission fire Deputy chief Randy Cruz said.

The department currently has six staff members training to be paramedics. In November, they'll train six more.

