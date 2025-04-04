Some Valley farmers dealing with major losses following heavy floods

Rio Grande Valley farmers are now reporting losses after last week's heavy rain.

A sea of glistening water covers many fields filled with crops on the edge of Cameron and Willacy County.

"We are still assessing the losses, but the early estimates are that some fields are a total loss and some producers may only have a 20% loss," Cotton and Grain Producers of LRGV Executive Vice President Brad Cowan said.

A field that was planted with cotton is now riddled with dead seedlings.

"You can see the little row of cotton seedlings that are trying to survive, but stayed underwater too long and the majority of the fields have been under way too much water," Cowan said.

Little Bear Produce Executive Vice President Bret Erickson surveyed the damage on close to 300 acres of lost crops like Swiss chard, spinach and cilantro.

"It's devastating. You are talking millions of dollars in retail sales for our company alone," Erickson said.

Hot summers and dry winters hurt farmers like Erickson last year, now they're getting too much water.

"Had this type of rainfall fallen in the watershed, which is just a few hundred yards away, it would have been a dream come true and prayers answered. That would have set us up for next season, but we ended up with a nightmare," Erickson said.

Red River Farms owner Nick Billman said over 12 acres of cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes and other produce were damaged leading to an over $40,000 loss.

Billman says with so much loss, now is the time for everyone to come together.

