Mission firefighters offer tips for frying Thanksgiving turkeys

With Thanksgiving two weeks away, the National Fire Protection Association is reminding the public that the holiday is the peak day for home cooking fires.

To prepare the public for the holiday, the Mission Fire Department held a Wednesday turkey frying demonstration to provide tips on how to avoid sparking a fire.

Firefighters said deep-frying a turkey should be done outside and at least 10 feet away from a home.

Oil temperature should also be kept between 350 and 400 degrees.

“It becomes very flammable at 450 degrees,” Mission Fire Lt. Luis Villarreal said. “Once that gets on your skin, it’s going to burn — you’re going to get second or third degree burns."

If a fire does spark, firefighters advised homeowners to not try to put it out by yourself. Instead, call them.