Mission first responders undergo ATV certification course

First responders in Mission got creative with rescue strategies.

On Monday, Mission city firefighters and police officers trained with DHR Health officials to receive ATV certifications.

Police say the search for missing people often takes them off-road.

"We typically use the ATVs for missing persons, we have a lot of rural area in our city. We also have the hike and bike trails, and we have a lot of border area,” Mission Police Cpl. Luis Gutierrez said. “So we use the four-wheeler or ATVs to get into those areas where you can't use a regular vehicle."

The vehicles can also help with firefighting.

The Mission Fire Department has one ATV that serves as a small EMS unit. The police department has two ATVs, and are soon getting seven more.

Watch the video above for the full story.