Mission home deemed a total loss following fire
A home in Mission was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Friday night.
The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire at around 6 p.m. on Solera Road. The department said when crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters worked aggressively to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes, according to the fire department. They eventually contained the fire.
No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
