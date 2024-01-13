Mission Man Being Blamed for Broken Water Meter

MISSION – A Mission man says he’s being blamed for a broken water meter that was damaged by a construction company.

The residents, who we will call Charles, says the water company is demanding that he pays to fix it.

"I don't think it's right for a resident to have a company come out here, run over your meter and for you to be liable to pay,” he says.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the company’s supervisor, Ramiro Silva, about the issue.

He tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS he would speak to him and fix the issue.

