Mission man convicted on meth charges

A federal jury convicted a 49-year-old Mission man for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth following an investigation into a collision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Eugenio Perez Jr. was convicted of the charges following a two-day trial, a news release from the department announced. According to the testimony, authorities discovered 1.6 kilograms of meth while investigating a drag racing incident that resulted in a two-car collision.

At Perez Jr.’s trial, a local police officer explained Perez crashed into an SUV pulling out of a parking lot.

“The officer approached Perez Jr. after observing him pull a bag from his truck’s cab and place it into the bed of the truck. He instructed Perez Jr. to not take anything from the vehicle,” the news release stated. “Perez Jr.’s daughter arrived on the scene. At that time, she took the bag from the bed of the truck and placed it in her car, according to testimony.”

The officer testified that he stopped Perez Jr.’s daughter from leaving the area and asked her to show him what was inside the bag, which contained approximately 1.6 kilograms of meth, the news release stated.

Perez Jr. faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane set sentencing for July 27.