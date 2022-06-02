Mission man pleads guilty to smuggling 73 people from six countries

A 24-year-old Mission man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally transporting non-U.S. citizens into the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer. B Lowery.

Leonardo Davila Jr. admitted to smuggling 73 people while driving an 18-wheeler.

On Feb. 8, Davila drove a tractor-trailer into the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias. K-9 then alerted agents and an inspection was made. Agents discovered dozens of individuals from Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Mexico and El Salvador.

Davila may face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Davila is scheduled for hearing on Aug. 24 and will remain in custody until then.