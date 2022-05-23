x

Mission Man to Lose Status after Drug Conviction

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 5:15 PM February 02, 2018 in News

MISSION – A legal permanent resident is expected to lose his legal status after being convicted for his role in a cocaine operation.

Leonel Luis Nordhausen-Cuevas, of Mission, was sentenced to 10 years.

Border Patrol agents testified he attempted to smuggle 50 kilograms of cocaine in 2016.

They say they found the drugs hidden in fertilizer bags.

