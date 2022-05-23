Mission Man to Lose Status after Drug Conviction
MISSION – A legal permanent resident is expected to lose his legal status after being convicted for his role in a cocaine operation.
Leonel Luis Nordhausen-Cuevas, of Mission, was sentenced to 10 years.
Border Patrol agents testified he attempted to smuggle 50 kilograms of cocaine in 2016.
They say they found the drugs hidden in fertilizer bags.
