Mission murder-suicide: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting Sunday

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder suicide that happen in rural Mission on Sunday.

Alejandra Salinas Herrera, 28, and Heriberto Reyes, 34 were found dead North of Monte Cristo Road and Moorefield Road on Sunday, Dec. 14.

At approximately 3:35 a.m the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 12000 BLK of Landing Dr. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, "Sheriff's Deputies met with the reporting party victim who indicated her common law husband, Heiberto Reyes shot her 23-year-old brother and Alejandra Salinas Herrera after he physically assaulted her."

Herrera's brother said Herrera was hosting a party when Reyes became jealous and asked everyone to leave.

Reyes proceeded to assault Herrera and began to shoot her and her brother, before shooting himself.

"The 23-year-old victim who was shot multiple times was transported to a local hospital and is currently reported to be in critical but stable condition. The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Specialists, and Edinburg Police Department Crime Scene Specialists were summoned to continue the investigation and process the scene for evidence," According to a news release from Hidalgo County.

Juan Pena, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 pronounced both victims dead at the scene and order an autopsy.

This is still under investigation.